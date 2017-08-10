Northern Cass High School Principal Let Go for Lack of Certification

Ryan Lyson leaves school after credentials are not turned in on time

HUNTER, ND — The 2017-2018 school year is just a few weeks away, but Northern Cass High School will not have a principal.

Ryan Lyson was let go from his position because board officials said he did not get the required certification on time.

Lyson did take doctoral courses at the University of North Dakota to renew his license for the past few years, but one of the classes he needs to finish ends after the June 30th deadline.

Northern Cass did open the principal position and one person was considered.

“The one that we did intend or did want to hire couldn’t get out of his contract, so our committee came back and met, had a long discussion, long deliberation and just decided we’d like to increase the candidate pool next year,” Superintendent Corey Steiner said.

Steiner said he and other employees at Northern Cass will assume the role of principal throughout the year.

KVRR tried reaching out to Lyson but he has yet to respond.