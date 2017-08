Pet Connection: Meet Scrappy

Scrappy is Looking to Have Fun in a Forever Home

Our friends at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue join Jackie with Scrappy.

Scrappy is an energetic 10-month-old puppy.

Although he is a little jumpy, he is treat motivated and the perfect age to set boundaries and manners.

If Scrappy is the perfect dog for you, you can find more information on the 4 Luv of Dog Rescue website by clicking here.