Thirty Five Women Benefit Others with Burritos

Group of women prepare burritos to donate to the Ronald McDonald House

FARGO, ND — The onions are cooking, the eggs are cracking, and it’s all for a good cause.

“We’re making breakfast burritos and some other burritos for basically easy to grab, reheat, frozen meals for the Ronald McDonald House,” said Casey Steele, one of the woman preparing the burritos.

Thirty five women are participating in the burrito making.

These women are members of the 2017 United Way 35 Under 35 Women’s leadership program and each one of them were given quite the task once they completed the program.

“On our graduation from the 35 Under 35 program we were challenged by Michael Soldberg, the CEO of Bell State Bank, to pay it forward and he gave our whole class $10 to go and do something good in our community,” said Lindsay Kaye Arbach, a 2017 35 Under 35 program alumna.

Since graduation, these women turned that money into an even bigger event.

“Our class came together and decided that we wanted to pull our money together and do something with a greater impact in our community, so we pooled all the money together and girls threw in some extra money and we are making meals and then donating them to an organization in our community that is in need,” said Arbach.

The women are preparing to make approximately 220 burritos to feed up to 50 families. In doing so, Casey also recognizes that a little girl power can go a whole lot further when you’re using team work.

“For me a big part of it was working together to do more good,” said Steele. “I kind of think that I can just do things on my own in these small little tasks versus if we all got together we can accomplish more and we can take it further.”

The women will deliver the meals to the Ronald McDonald house on Friday.