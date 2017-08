Truck Crashes with Amtrak Train Near Granville

Nobody was injured but nearly a dozen train cars were damaged

GRANVILLE, ND — A truck and trailer collided with an Amtrak train, causing damage to the engine and nearly a dozen train cars in McHenry County.

Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Guse of Rugby was driving a Mack water truck when he failed to yield at the tracks two miles west of Granville.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 Thursday morning.

The Mack truck was heavily damaged.

The railroad tracks were blocked for two and a half hours.

No one was injured in the crash.