Tech Tip Today: What Is A Petabyte?

Technology changes by the day, so it's not really shocking that the language we use to describe it changes almost that often.

One term that’s being thrown around a lot, Petabyte, is a sign of things to come.

Big data and petabytes are tech terms that are becoming common.

Big data refers to the large volume of digital information generated by computerized devices. The data is frequently sent back to the manufacturer and is analyzed to improve products and services. Big data can be generated from cars and apps.

Petabytes refers to the amount of digital storage. You may recall that 1000 MB is a GB. 1000 GB is a TB. 1000TB is a PD.