Fargo North Football Ready to Run behind ‘The Hogs’

Spartans football continuing to make steps to build program.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo North Spartans come into the 2017 season with experience in the trenches, and already have the nickname to back it up.

“We call them our hogs, the offensive line,” offensive lineman Gabe Buehler said. “There has just been a lot more recognition towards them because we have some experience on our side.”

The rest of the team knows how big the Spartans will be in the trenches.

“Our line is going to be good this year,” Erik Anderson said. “Our hogs are putting in work.”

4th year Head Coach Adam Roland agrees.

“It’s going to help big time,” Coach Roland said. “You got guys that have experience on both the offensive and defensive line. Plus the other guys that will be filling in have some experience too. Our offensive line coaches are fantastic. We got a couple new guys on the staff this year. Plus Coach Schneider does an excellent job with them. As far as every indication right now they are going to be ready to go.”

Now in his 4th season as Head Coach of the Spartans, Coach Roland and this senior class continue to shape the new culture that is Fargo north football.

“They are truly motivated to keep this going and to leave a positive lasting legacy,” said Coach Roland. “They know what is on the line. This senior class has been gearing up for this season for four years.”

The Spartans players have bought into Coach Roland’s system.

“Roland has really transferred the team into more than a team. It’s about building character,” said Buehler. “Through the years that I have been here he has just transformed it. You can see over the years we’ve gotten better and better.”

Coach Roland and his group hope that getting better and better every day on the practice field will yield positive results on Friday nights this season.