Fatal Crashes at Sturgis Rise to Six

The state Department of Public Safety says the crashes have killed people from South Dakota, Texas, Maryland, Utah and Indiana.

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – The number of fatal crashes at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills has risen to six.

The state of the sixth victim wasn’t immediately released.

There were two fatal accidents in the same time period at last year’s rally. The 10-day rally ends Sunday.