HS Football Season Preview: Kindred Vikings

Kindred fell short to Bismarck St. Mary's in the Class AA State Championship in 2016

KINDRED, N.D. — They’re animated. They’re uplifting, but if you ask any one of them, Kindred football is much more than that.

“As a team, every time afterwards we breakdown as just the players and our word is always ‘family,'”said Michael Hall, the Quarterback for the Vikings. “We want to be as close together and we want to be brothers out on the field, and I think that really helps us play together on the field on game day.”

“We’re a really close knit group,” added Nick Eggmann, the Offensive Tackle and Defensive Nose Guard for Kindred. “Like we break down as family and I like that about us. We’re all playing with each other since we were kids and it’s just grown since.”

The Vikings are also hoping to grow and build off last season’s success. A loss in the double a championship in 2016 has fueled them to work even harder headed into 2017.

“I have some pretty big expectations of last year making it to the Dome,” said Eggmann. “We’re just happy to get there but we were never satisfied and we always want to come back next year even stronger than the last year.”

“Whenever you have a little bit of victory and success, you know you can build on that and the kids want to,” said Head Coach Matt Crane. “They want to get back to that Dakota Bowl and we want to get a chance to do that.”

A state title for Kindred would not only rectify 2016’s loss, it would be a childhood dream come true for some or a story book ending for others.

“Being with my brothers out here on this field it’s the best thing I can ask for man,” said Hall. “It’s just we work hard out here everyday and that would be the best way to pay off.”

“Man, that would mean everything,” said Eggmann. “All these four years and ever since I was a kid playing football, my favorite sport, it would just mean the world to me.”

Kindred is moving down to Class A this season.