HS Football Season Preview: Richland Colts

Richland graduated six seniors in 2016 and have zero seniors on the roster this season

RICHLAND, N.D. — The Richland Colts have one more week of practicing until the main event. The Colts lost a large senior class from 2016, and have zero seniors on the roster this year.

The current veteran players will be tasked with gelling together a new group of guys and giving the younger players an opportunity to step up into big roles.

The Colts will be able to put that to the test on August 18th when they face South Border.