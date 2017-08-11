Down the Line with Jeremy Klein: Brandon Tierney

KVRR's Jeremy Klein introduces us to RedHawks 2B Brandon Tierney.

FARGO, N.D. — In the latter part of the season, the Fargo–Moorhead RedHawks have found the right pieces to yield success. Winning 15 of 16 games will back that up.

Infielder Brandon Tierney has been one of the latest additions to the squad, and he has teamed up well with Shortstop Yhoxian Medina up the middle.

Continuing with our RedHawks player profiles, Jeremy Klein introduce’s us to the Second baseman in this week’s edition of Down the Line with Jeremy Klein.