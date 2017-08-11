National Guard Shows the Community Some Fun with Paintball and Pizza

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Army National Guard gives the community a chance to get more involved in their program.

They hosted a free paintball and pizza event at the Moorhead army for anyone 16 and older.

Participants played some intense paintball, got to ride around on some go–karts with drunk goggles and enjoyed a pizza lunch.

The group is trying to educate people on the dangers of drinking and driving while also providing a day of fun.

“Our goal isn’t so much just to train everyone, it’s that familiarization that we are here and we are part of the community,” said Staff Sergeant Daniel Smith. “A lot of people that are here are just friends of our soldiers, they heard about the event and their coming in, so it’s more just having a fun day as opposed to a training day.”

The National Guard offers these events throughout the year for anyone interested in having some fun.