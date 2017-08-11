NDSU Puts on One-Act Play to Teach Kids How to Deal with Conflict

Theatre NDSU is performing "Devon's Hurt" this month

FARGO, N.D. — A short play at NDSU is aimed at teaching kids how to deal with conflicts and provide live theater for the summertime.

Theatre NDSU is putting up a one-act play called “Devon’s Hurt.”

The script shares an uplifting message about dealing with feelings, resolving conflicts and being a good friend.

“Devon’s Hurt” is specifically designed for younger kids and their families, so the show runs for about 35 minutes without intermission.

“In the Fargo area, there’s a lot of opportunities for kids in the summer to participate in drama classes but there’s not a lot of opportunity for them to come and see live theater, professional theater,” said Jess Jung, artistic director at Theatre NDSU. “So, we wanted to get that age group. Have stuff for them to do.”

Tickets are $5 and performances will be at the Walsh Studio Theatre from August 16th through the 19th. Call the box office at 701-231-7969 for tickets or more information.