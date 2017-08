RedHawks Drop Series Opener against Gary

The RailCats score three unearned runs to win

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have lost five of their last six games after dropping the series opener against Gary Southshore.

The RailCats scored three unearned runs in the fourth inning after an errant throw by pitcher Will Solomon extended the frame.

Gary now has an 8-3 record against the RedHawks this season.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m.