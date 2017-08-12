Andrew Passanante and Chris Swenson Advance in Pine to Palm Tourney

Passanante defeats Brennan Hockman 2 and 1, Swenson beats Nate Varty 4 and 2
Maria Santora

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The 85th Pine to Palm Golf Tournament has returned to Detroit Lakes. The 64 player tournament continues to dwindle until just one remains on Sunday.

Brennan Hockman and Nate Varty are two of the players eliminated following Saturday’s matches.

Andrew Passanante defeated Hockman 2 and 1, while Varty fell to Chris Swenson 4 and 2.

Passanante will face Jon Miller on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Swenson will face Connor Holland on Sunday at 8:10 a.m.

 

