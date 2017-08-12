Hundreds Lace Up for Pride 5K and Celebration

The events begin the LGBTQ community's annual festival

FARGO, N.D. — “Love is love, no matter how you look at it,” Eric Parvey said.

It’s the message F–M Pride is sending this weekend.

A Pride 5K welcoming all age groups and animals began the celebration.

“When we’re putting together pride events, we want to find a variety of different things for families and individuals and what better way than to have some sort of group fitness activity,” said Brandon Wente, Pride 5K co-coordinator.

Parvey and his wife Shannon ran in the race for the first time this year.

They normally lace up for events like the Fargo Marathon, but Parvey says they weren’t disappointed.

“It was a lot more light hearted, a lot more fun,” Parvey said. “It was a better atmosphere I guess than the competitive nature of some of the races I’ve been in.”

They say the views weren’t half bad by the river at Woodlawn Park.

“I’m a little bit biased because I co–coordinated, but the Red River is probably one of the prettier 5K routes out there,” Wente said.

After the race, attendees went to Pride in the Park for food, friends and music. Over 100 vendors came out to Pride in the Park, and many include churches.

“They want to show their support and just show that you know it doesn’t matter who you are,” said Elizabeth Kinzer, coordinator for Pride in the Park. “You should be who you are and be who you want to be and you’re going to be loved no matter what.”

It’s a message not just being celebrated this weekend, but one the younger generation says they will keep pushing in the days to come.

“We’re a lot more accepting than we used to be,” Parvey said. “I still think there are people who don’t but I think overall, as a whole, the younger generation, we’re going to continue to move forward and support everybody.”