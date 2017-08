Railcats Score 9 in the Eighth, Down the RedHawks

RedHawks Bullpen implodes, surrenders 12 runs in loss.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks fell to the Gary Southshore Railcats 12-5. The Hawks lead 5-0 in the game heading into the top of the eighth. The Railcats scored 9 runs in the eighth inning to take the commanding lead.

The RedHawks will be back in action on Sunday facing the Railcats at Newman outdoor field.