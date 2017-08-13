FM Pride Parade 2017 was their “Biggest” One Yet

Thousands of people lined the sidewalks of Broadway to celebrate and reflect

FARGO, ND — A street of rainbows shined across Downtown Fargo after the early morning rain.

The annual FM Pride Parade had their biggest turnout yet.

Floats, flags and candy littered the streets of downtown as thousands of people poured in for the annual FM Pride Parade.

“Rain or shine, even if it was pouring, we were going to be here anyway because we really want to reflect that love really conquers hate,” said Katie Granger.

People at the parade and rally managed to avoid getting wet on this rainy day.

“You can kind of tell this is kind of a sanctuary city in the area because you can see all the kids from all the rural town who didn’t fit in, they come here and they celebrate,” said Annie Motschenbacher.

One of the organizers told me it’s not just a time to celebrate but it’s also a time to reflect.

“Reflect on the work that has been done since Stonewall and all of the work that different groups have been doing tirelessly,” said Planning Committee Co-Chair Christina Lindseth. “All the different groups: Lesbian, Gay, Transgender… We reflect on those people who’ve given, as well as our allies. Now we reflect on these last eight months, everything that has been going on in the nation, everything that has gone on in our local community, as well as Virginia.”

In light of the counter–protests in Virginia, Fargo police had extra enforcement to ensure this parade is a safe one.

“They have been among the leading in the nation in terms of having an LGBT liaison, reaching out to us after the pulse shooting last year,” Lindseth said.

“I’m an openly gay pastor, in fact the only openly gay Lutheran pastor in North Dakota,” said Pastor Joe Larson with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. “It’s a chance to celebrate our community, to show support for people who maybe don’t have the freedom to come out. We still face discrimination in housing and employment.”

After the floats finished their route, the celebration continued with a peaceful rally at the corner of 4th Avenue North and Broadway.

They said it was the biggest LGBTQ celebration they’ve ever had in the metro and hope the movement keeps growing.

At least 500 people were a part of the parade this year while thousands watched.