Grand Forks Motorcyclist Injured in Collision

GRAND FORKS, ND — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car in Grand Forks.
Police say the accident happened shortly after 4 o’clock in 3100 block of South 17th Street.
A 48-year-old Winnipeg woman attempted to turn left into the Hugo’s Marketplace parking lot when the 26-year-old motorcycle driver collided with the vehicle.
The man from Grand Forks was taken to Altru with serious injuries.
He was wearing a helmet.
At this time, nobody has been cited.
If you witnessed the crash, the Grand Forks Police Department would like to hear from you.