Grand Forks Motorcyclist Injured in Collision

Motorcycle collides with car near Hugo's Marketplace in Grand Forks
Alison Voorhees

GRAND FORKS, ND — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after colliding with a car in Grand Forks.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 4 o’clock in 3100 block of South 17th Street.

A 48-year-old Winnipeg woman attempted to turn left into the Hugo’s Marketplace parking lot when the 26-year-old motorcycle driver collided with the vehicle.

The man from Grand Forks was taken to Altru with serious injuries.

He was wearing a helmet.

At this time, nobody has been cited.

If you witnessed the crash, the Grand Forks Police Department would like to hear from you.

