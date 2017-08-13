Manager Doug Simunic Relieved Of His Duties

Only Manager In F-M RedHawks Club History

Fargo, N.D. — Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Manager Doug Simunic has been fired.

The organization released a statement at noon saying Simunic was relieved of his duties and pitching coach Michael Schlact had been named interim manager for the remainder of the season.

Simunic was in his 22nd season with the RedHawks and was the only manager in club history.

Read the complete statement below.

FARGO, ND –Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Field Manager Doug Simunic has been relieved of his duties with the organization, effective immediately. Pitching coach Michael Schlact has been named interim field manager for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Simunic was in his 22nd season with the RedHawks and is the only manager in club history. This season, the RedHawks are 41-35 and tied for second place in the American Association North Division. Simunic posted a 1202-839 record in his time with the RedHawks and won league championships in 1998, 2003, 2006, 2009 and 2010. He was also named Manager of the Year six times (1996, 1998 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008). Simunic’s contract was set to expire following this season.

“Twenty-two years is a long time, and Doug has had an outstanding run with the RedHawks. However, I think it is in the organization’s best interests at this time to change the on-field leadership,” said RedHawks Owner and Chairman of the Board Bruce Thom. “We appreciate the many contributions Doug has made to the RedHawks and baseball in Fargo-Moorhead and wish him the best as he pursues future baseball endeavors.”

The search for a new full-time manager for the RedHawks will commence following the 2017 season.