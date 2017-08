RedHawks Fall in Series Finale with Gary

RedHawks lose first game without Former Manager Doug Simunic

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks shook things up Sunday by “relieving him of his duties with the organization” but the Hawks still fell to Gary Southshore by a score of 3-2.

RedHawks ace Tyler Alexander had another great start. He threw eight innings and struck out 12 but still took the loss.

Charlie Valerio pounded out four hits including a double for Fargo-Moorhead in the loss.