Swenson wins 85th Pine to Palm Tournament

Chris Swenson defeats Jon Miller in Pine to Palm championship.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The 85th Pine to Palm golf tournament concluded on Sunday at Detroit Country Club with a brand new champion. First time competitor Chris Swenson defeated Jon Miller in the rain to capture the title.

“That’s what made it a grind after it already being one. The rain makes you think a lot more,” Chris Swenson said. “It’s a little slippery, and you gotta keep stuff dry. Tuesday through Sunday, it’s a long grind. You play two rounds Saturday and Sunday. To be on top at the end is pretty cool.”