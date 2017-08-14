$100,000 in Damage: Three Classrooms Unusable at Fargo’s Nativity Catholic Church

FARGO, ND — A priest at the Nativity Catholic Church said last week’s vandalism damaged more than just windows.

Father Kevin Boucher said vandals smashed 37 of their windows with rocks on the night of August 3rd.

He said three classrooms will be unusable at the start of their school year because of interior damage.

Shards of glass got into furniture, carpets and textbooks.

The books will need to be meticulously vacuumed and lots of the furniture is being thrown out.

He said the cleanup process is going well and their insurance covers much of the $100,000 in damages.

He hopes the vandals will come forward so they can be forgiven.