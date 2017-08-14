Charlottesville AltRight Rally Hits Home in Fargo

A native from the area, Pete Tefft, joined in on the rally advocating for white supremacy

FARGO, ND — The chaos and uproar that sprung from the rally in Charlottesville is spreading throughout the country.

Now it is hitting home for the people of Fargo.

“I don’t think that’s how we really feel here in Fargo and it’s sad. I mean it’s sad for my children to see that,” said Sally Ryan, who is from Horace, North Dakota.

Tefft wrote a lengthy Facebook post that has now received more than 2,000 comments.

He writes, “Ultimately, this was a victory for us. Our movement will be emboldened by Charlottesville.”

Some say his actions don’t represent the views of people in Fargo.

“If we can provide everyday like we do that we’re a welcoming community and a good community, then that trumps hate every day of the week,” said Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig.

“I do think it’s important to express freedom of speech but I think with that comes a responsibility,” said Carter Ryan who is from Horace, North Dakota.

Many stated over social media that Tefft is no longer welcome in Fargo.

Some posts could be taken as threatening.

One person posted, “This place is no longer your home….it never was. We will find you here. Fargo isn’t that big. Good Luck.”

Although he is from Fargo, Tefft’s father has publicly announced that he is not a representation of their family or this community.

“I think it says a lot about your community as to how you respond. I want to see us respond in the right way kind of like his parents did, and just disassociate with those types of people,” said Gehrig.

Tefft’s father, in an open letter to the community, stated he taught his children to treat all men and women equally.

Gehrig said that at this time, it is important for our community to come together.

“Let’s be North Dakota nice,” Gehrig said. “Let’s let them say what they want to say, we can disagree and we’ll go on being the great city that we are and prove that hate has no place here through our fantastic growth, through our diversity through just being the great city that we are.”

Gehrig also said it’s important not to give people like Tefft a “pedestal to stand on” because it gives them a louder voice.