F-M RedHawks Interim Manager Speaks on Future of the Team

FARGO, ND — In his 22nd season, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks manager Doug Simunic was let go.

While officials with the baseball team still have yet to say why, many in the area are shocked and upset by the decision.

He has been the leader of the F-M RedHawks since their inaugural season back in 1996.

After more than two decades, Simunic became a household name in the valley.

The news came as a shock to many fans and to pitching coach, Micheal Schlact.

He has been selected to take over as interim manager.

“He gave me a chance with no professional coaching experience to come and be his pitching coach,” Schlact said. “I’m very thankful for that opportunity that he gave me.”

He told KVRR’s Nick Broadway there was no clear sign of Simunic possibly getting terminated.

There’s no word on if Schlact will become their permanent manager but for now, he said he and the team are taking it one game at a time.

“Who are we playing tonight? What do we have to do?” Schlact said. “We definitely control our own destiny as a whole. We’re going to move forward with the most dignity that we can. We’re going to try to win.”

All the fans I asked did not want to be on camera, but all of them told me they’re upset with the decision to let Simunic go.

“Doug is a staple. He is a household name,” Schlact said. “He is a legend in independent baseball.”

We reached out to Simunic for comment.

He declined being interviewed for now, saying he still needs time to process what happened and figure out what he will do next.