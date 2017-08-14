“Hardline Sexual Ideology”: West Fargo Public Library Refuses to Remove LGBT Book Display

WEST FARGO, ND — Two state legislators are speaking out against a library for putting LGBT books on public display.

Representatives Ben Koppelman and Chris Olson of West Fargo were contacted by people unhappy with the West Fargo Public Library’s LGBT book display.

Olson called it “radical, hardline sexual ideology.”

He said he has no problem with the book itself, but does not think it should be on display at a place paid for by taxes.

Staff at the library says they’re not meant to be sensational and have kept the books on display.

“We regularly put up displays of different items on a wide range of topics,” said Library Director, Sandra Hannahs. “Often times, it’s seasonal. So in the fall, we might have something on fall activities. This week we happen to happen something on pride since it’s Pride Week.”

She said the material is not intended to judge or promote, but to inform the public on these social issues.