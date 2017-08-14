HS Football Preview: Fargo South

The Bruins have a new coach, but the same goals

FARGO, N.D. — In his first year as head coach of Fargo South in 2010, Troy Mattern led the Bruins to a State Title.

In the offseason, Mattern left for the head coaching gig at Shanley high school, but the high expectations remain.

The Bruins have made the Class AAA playoffs in each of the last four seasons, and new head coach Tyler Kosel has no intention of breaking that trend.

“The blueprint is definitely here for success,” Kosel said. “A lot of things are already in place for us so it has been a good transition.”

South opens the season on the road at Williston on August 25.