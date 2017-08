LIVE: Benefit For Local Suicide Hotline

Glitter Gala Helps FirstLink Provide A Litany Of Services In North Dakota

FirstLink provides a variety of services in North Dakota and Clay County, including a suicide hotline, financial services and helping people find counseling.

The non-profit is hosting the Glitter Gala on Tuesday to raise money to help prevent suicide in the region.

