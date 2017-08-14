Moorhead’s South Park Wading Pool Hosts Annual Doggy Dip

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The summer is almost over but some of our furry friends are taking advantage of beautiful weather.

They are wagging their tails and splashing around at the South Park Wading Pool in Moorhead for their annual Doggy Dip.

Before closing the pool for the season, they clean out the water and let the dogs roam free.

All dogs were welcome to participate in the fun and owners had to pay $2.50 for their pet.

“The dogs seem a lot more social,” said Marissa Bettels, who attended this year’s event. “They have a little bit more fun because they’re not usually around other dogs. We have tons of people come from all over the place. I’ve had people say they are from Fargo just because their dogs love it.”

The event is happening until 7:30 pm for any dogs wearing a collar with ID tags, is properly licensed and vaccinated and in good health to swim.