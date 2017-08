NDSU Football Announces Captains

Darrius Shepherd joins the four returning captains

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football will have five captains for the 2017 season.

Quarterback Easton Stick, defensive tackle Nate Tanguay, linebacker Nick DeLuca and safety Tre Dempsey were captains in 2016 and retain the role this year.

Junior wide receiver Darrius Shepherd joins his Stick as the second captain of the offense.