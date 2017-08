North Dakota Offering Online Driver’s License Renewal

Officials say the online renewal process is available every other cycle, which is every six years

FARGO, ND — If you need your North Dakota license renewed, you may not have to worry about the long lines.

Beginning today, the DOT is launching an online renewal process for North Dakotans who meet eligibility guidelines.

You must have a former North Dakota license between the ages of 21 and 65 and not have any changes in your address or name that appears on your current license.

You can find a link with more information by clicking here.