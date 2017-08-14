RE/MAX, Designer Homes Hosts Annual Children’s Miracle Golf Outing

Erin Wencl

FARGO, ND — Nearly 150 people turned out for the 2nd Annual Children’s Miracle Golf Outing, hosted by RE/MAX and Designer Homes.

The event is a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network and raised $30,000 in 2016.

Organizers are hoping to beat that amount this year.

The event is hosted by RE/MAX and Designer Homes and is sponsored by many local companies and businesses.

Organizers said the money raised will go towards helping hospitals create a safe, comforting environment for children who are struggling with an illness.

“As a father of three, it’s something we’re very passionate about,” said Robert Leslie, who is president of RE/MAX and Designer Homes. “To think that children have to go through anything like what they have to deal with and what they [hospitals] have to help kids with, to be able to be a part of something like that is a huge point of pride.”

If the amount raised is less than last year, Designer Homes will meet or beat the amount with a donation from the company.

