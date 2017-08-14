Sanford Celebrates Opening of Broadway Urgent Care Clinic

This new walk in clinic at the Sanford downtown facility will give patients another convenient option for care

FARGO, ND — Sanford’s new urgent care clinic with walk in access on Broadway in Fargo is officially open to the public.

Officials at Sanford felt it was an important addition now that the emergency department has moved to the new medical center along Interstate 94.

This new walk in clinic at the Sanford downtown facility will give patients another convenient option for care.

“With this addition of this urgent care clinic, our patients now have another option and that is important to us to provide options, convenience and the exceptional care they have come to expect from Sanford,” said Cyndy Skorick, who is the executive director of Primary Care Services.

The clinic will be open from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm Monday through Friday.

They will consider weekend hours based on the use of the facility over the next few months.