Senator Hoeven Speaks Out on Neo-Nazis, States How President Could Have Avoided Criticism

He easily could have avoided all of the criticism according to Republican U.S. Senator John Hoeven

WEST FARGO, ND — The president’s initial failure on Saturday to denounce white supremacist groups by name prompted criticism by members of both parties.

“He should have been very clear in condemning the neo-Nazi group, the white supremacist group,” Sen. Hoeven said. “We need to condemn bigotry. We need to denounce them. We just don’t have any room for that kind of thing in America.”

Senator Hoeven is also encouraging the president to put more pressure on China in dealing with a missile launch threat by North Korea.

Leader Kim Jong Un said he would watch the “foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees” a bit more before deciding whether to give orders for the test launch in the waters around Guam.