Sturgis Attendance Sees Slight Increase

The number of wrecks involving injuries also increased from last year

STURGIS, SD — Western South Dakota’s famed motorcycle rally in Sturgis saw a small uptick in attendance this year.

An estimated 376,000 vehicles entered Sturgis during the event, compared to less than 360,000 last year.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported eight fatal accidents during the rally’s official time frame, compared with three in 2016.

This year’s 10 day motorcycle rally wrapped up Sunday.

It has been held annually for the past 77 years.