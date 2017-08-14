West Fargo Celebrates Auxiliary Service Facility’s First Year

WEST FARGO, ND — Senator Hoeven made a stop in West Fargo this afternoon to honor our postal service workers.

It’s for the city’s Auxillary Service Facility’s first year anniversary.

Many of their delivery workers ship packages throughout the metro and in the rural parts of the Valley.

The workers say this facility makes about 250 to 300 trips each week.

“Rain, shine, sleet, or snow, the mail goes through,” Sen. Hoeven said. “North Dakota is, of course, the greatest of all 50 states, but on occasion, we have adverse weather and those carriers are out there getting the mail delivered every single day.”

USPS recently opened new facilities in Watford City, Williston and Toiga.