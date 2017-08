Woman Arrested After Crash Near Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, ND — The woman involved in a rollover crash in Jamestown has been arrested.

Jana Leean, 20, is in custody for suspicion of DUI after she called 911 Saturday morning and reported she had hit a parked vehicle and rolled her car.

She allegedly told police she was reading a text message on her phone, which was laying on her passenger seat when the crash happened.

Leaan was not injured in the crash.