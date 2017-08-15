Neighbors at Osgood Apartment Complex Warn of Possible Peeping Suspect

People who live in the apartment building say they have seen a suspicious person who wanders the complex and seems particularly interested in apartments with pets

FARGO, ND — Neighbors in the Arbor Courts Apartments in the Osgood area say they have seen a suspicious person peeping in apartments over the last few weeks.

People who live in the apartment building on the 5600 block of 40th Avenue South said they have seen a suspicious person who wanders the complex and seems particularly interested in apartments with pets.

Fargo Police said they have not had any calls or reports of suspicious activity in that area, but don’t want people to hesitate if they see something out of the ordinary.

“If it’s something that requires immediate police assistance and they want us to come out and take a look, whether it’s a suspicious person that’s lurking, looking in windows or it’s something that just doesn’t seem right, call us right away,” said Deputy Chief Joe Anderson with the Fargo Police Department.

Anderson said don’t simply post your suspicions on social media, as the department does not monitor it closely enough to be able to respond in an emergency.