Cass County School District Superintendent Charged with DUI His blood alcohol content was point 1-6, more than twice the limit for driving August 15, 2017 TJ Nelson MAPLETON, ND — The superintendent of a rural Cass County school district has been charged with DUI. Cory Steiner, 42, of Arthur, was arrested by a deputy near Mapleton late Saturday afternoon. His blood alcohol content was point 1-6, more than twice the limit for driving. A member of the Northern Cass School Board said the arrest will be discussed at the board's regular board meeting Wednesday night. Steiner referred questions about his arrest to his attorney who had no comment at this time.