Expectations are Reaching New Heights for MSUM Football

The Dragons return many of their stars from a year ago

MOORHEAD, Minn. — MSUM has not been known for its football program in recent years. The Dragons won just nine games total from 2008-2012.

The team has been turning things around for a while, but this season is poised to be a big breakthrough.

MSUM returns its starting quarterback from a year ago, its three most productive rushers and the two most prolific wide receivers.

“I think this year’s senior class has a — I don’t know if it’s a pressure on their shoulders, but a definite ‘hey, we have to now kind of produce,” head coach Steve Laqua said. “Now it’s time for us to capitalize and make it work.”

The Dragons open the season Sept. 4 at Augustana.