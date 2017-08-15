Fargo City Commissioner Wants F-5 Project Put on Hold The group's founder says his organization is working with the city to get the application to correct the violation August 15, 2017 TJ Nelson FARGO, ND — A Fargo city commissioner wants the F-5 Project stopped until it meets city codes. Dave Piepkorn said the housing project for former inmates didn’t get the proper city approval. Piepkorn said it’s clear the homes violate city code because more than three non-family members live in the houses. The violation was discovered after city leaders got a complaint from a neighbor in north Fargo earlier this month. The group’s founder says his organization is working with the city to get the application to correct the violation. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Fargo Cass Public Health Hosts Take Back Tuesday U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sending Cleanup Crew ... CHI St. Alexius Health Issues Third Round of Layof... City Crews Withstand a Blast of Wicked Winter Weat...