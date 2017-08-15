Fargo Police Still Searching for Suspects in Early Morning Robbery of Gas Station

In the middle of the night, while the streets were still dark, two men approached this Casey's prepared to steal some cash

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department is still looking for two masked men who robbed a Casey’s General Store in north Fargo early this morning.

On the 300 block of 10th Street North, the men entered this Casey’s General Store and tried to hide their identity.

“Two males dressed in dark clothing, both those males had their face covered, entered the store,” said Deputy Chief Joe Anderson with the Fargo Police Department. “One brandished a firearm the other one, a knife.”

When one or both of the suspects demanded money, two employees handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

Without using their weapons the robbers ran from the store.

No one was hurt.

Fargo police are unsure if the gun was loaded or if the men were intending on using the weapons.

“Assume that it’s real,” Anderson said. “You don’t want to find out the hard way that it’s a real gun.”

Police are looking at video surveillance from the store and from surrounding businesses to help identify the suspects.

Anderson said that it is important for these local businesses to be trained properly in the case of a robbery.

“Their life isn’t worth ending over a couple hundred dollars or whatever is the amount of money on the table,” Anderson said. “So just comply with what the suspects are asking, but also train employees to be good trained observers and pick up on any clues.”

Anderson also said being aware of details such as clothing items, descriptions, and accents will be a huge help in finding the criminals.

If you have any information that would help the investigation, you are encouraged to contact the Fargo Police Department.

Anderson said it is crucial for the community to report any suspicious activity to the police.