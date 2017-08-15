Fargo School Board Votes to Issue Contracts to Teachers; Some Unsure of Future

Classes begin in less than two weeks and teachers do have the option to reject their contract, however, if they do not sign, they will be out of a job

FARGO, ND — After months of failed negotiations, the Fargo School Board voted to issue contracts to teachers for the 2017-2018 school year.

Board members voted 6-2 to offer teachers a one-year contract and a $500 raise.

Classes begin in less than two weeks and teachers do have the option to reject their contract, however, if they do not sign, they will be out of a job.

School board president Jim Johnson said the process has been long and difficult and he knows neither side is happy with the result.

“I’d be surprised if any of them are very happy about the raise they’re going to be getting for the coming year because it’s certainly not as much as we would like to be able to give our teaching staff or for that matter any of our employees,” Johnson said. “I think there are provisions thought negotiations they wanted in the contract that are in there.”

Under North Dakota law, teachers and administrators employed by school districts are not allowed to strike.

Classes begin August 24th.