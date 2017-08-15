Hours Long Standoff with Grand Forks Police Ends in Death A robot was sent in and found the man dead August 15, 2017 Erin Wencl GRAND FORKS, ND — Authorities are still investigating after a nearly four hour standoff between Grand Forks Police and an armed man led to suicide. Officers responded to the 2400 block of 36th Avenue South for a welfare check. When they went to the apartment, they found a man with a rifle and called in the SWAT team. After several tries to negotiate with the man, they used a flashbang to try to get a response but that, too, failed. A robot was sent in and found the man dead. Identification is being withheld until family is notified. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Jamestown Man Charged in Police Standoff Hillsboro Picking up the Pieces After Strong Storm... Essentia Health Hosts Panel on Opioid Crisis FTC Hoping to Block Sanford Health’s Buyout ...