Hours Long Standoff with Grand Forks Police Ends in Death

A robot was sent in and found the man dead

GRAND FORKS, ND — Authorities are still investigating after a nearly four hour standoff between Grand Forks Police and an armed man led to suicide.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of 36th Avenue South for a welfare check.

When they went to the apartment, they found a man with a rifle and called in the SWAT team.

After several tries to negotiate with the man, they used a flashbang to try to get a response but that, too, failed.

A robot was sent in and found the man dead.

Identification is being withheld until family is notified.