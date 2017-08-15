Law Firm Volunteers Legal Services to Local Veterans

FARGO, ND — The Fredrikson & Byron Law Firm gave back to veterans the best way they know how: by providing legal services.

In partnership with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, the law firm offered free services to any veteran needing a will, power of attorney, health care directives and much more.

This is the fifth year the event was held at the Fargo VA.

Veterans are required to make below a certain percentage of the federal poverty level in order to receive free services.

“We’re providing a service to veterans they wouldn’t otherwise have,” said attorney Bill Guy, who is with Fredrikson and Byron. “Each of these that have come through in the past five years, it’s very few that have got prior wills or power of attorneys. Typically it’s the first time they’ve ever done it.”

Guy is one of 69 attorneys at Fredrikson & Byron listed in the Peer Review publication Best Lawyers in America for 2018.