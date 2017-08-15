Little Free Gardens Around the Metro Ripe for the Picking (P.S. IT’S FREE)

After weeks of caring for the mini gardens, there are plenty of locations around the Metro that are ready for people to come picking

RED RIVER VALLEY — The weather is right, the season is wrapping up and some fresh, local produce is ripe for the picking.

Little Free Garden is a project throughout the Red River Valley where local organizations and community members plant small gardens and share the wealth for anyone who wants free produce.

If you would like to find one of the Little Free Gardens, click here to see what people are growing around the Metro.