North Dakota Awarded $10 Million for DAPL Protest Costs

The state has already paid out over $28 million dollars to outside agencies who helped during the protests

BISMARCK, ND — The U.S. Department of Justice is awarding the state of North Dakota $10 million to help with the costs of the Dakota Access pipeline protests.

Gov. Burgum has requested at least $38 million in federal disaster aid for the state.

Senator Hoeven, who helped secure the funding, says he is glad the federal government has stepped up and taken responsibility for their part in the share of the cost.

“To help reimburse the state of North Dakota and help local law enforcement for expenses incurred during the Dakota Access pipeline protest,” Sen. Hoeven said. “I appreciate the Department of Justice’s help and I’ll continue to work to secure additional reimbursement.”

Senator Heitkamp also pushed for the funding.

She says “it’s an encouraging step forward that our state is now getting much of what it is due so our law enforcement can continue to do their jobs.”

Meanwhile, a hearing on the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline has been postponed at the request of the pipeline’s developer.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission is investigating if Energy Transfer Partners removed too many trees and improperly handled soil during their construction on the pipeline.

The Texas-based developer asked regulators for more time to discuss a resolution before the Commission makes its final decision.