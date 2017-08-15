West Fargo Park District Celebrates 60th Birthday

WEST FARGO, ND — The West Fargo Park District is celebrating 60 years of service.

They have been providing the community with endless opportunities to get out and play since 1957.

KVRR’S Maria Santora is live from the Rustad Recreation Center where the party is taking place.

MARIA SANTORA: It is a party over here for sure! They have bouncy houses, they have a DJ and they have horse races going on outside. One of the people involved in putting this event together is Katie Ettish. She is the events coordinator and communication specialist. Katie, can you tell us a little bit about why you think it’s important to celebrate our parks?

KATIE ETTISH: Without our parks, a lot of people wouldn’t have a place to go and have fun with their families. Recreation is so important, you know, if someone has had a bad or stressful day, it’s great to get out to the parks and burn off some of that energy.

MS: How have you seen the parks serve the community over the last few years?

KE: I’ve been here since 2010 and it’s amazing. We all know the community of West Fargo has grown so much. For example, we were lucky enough a year ago we opened this fantastic recreational facility. Also, our participation numbers in youth programming [are growing], so lots of growth and lots of opportunities.

MS: You’ve mentioned that this [Rustad Recreation Center] just opened up a year ago. Can you talk a little bit about what this recreation center offers?

KE: This is the Rustad Recreation Center. It’s a free facility to the public. We offer a walking track, basketball and volleyball courts and pickleball courts. There’s a couple of pieces of workout equipment up there. Just a free facility for people to come in and be active and healthy all year around. We’ve kind of been missing that in the West Fargo Park District in having our own facility so we’re excited to be able to offer this now.

MS: The party is free for the public and going on until 7:30 tonight so you definitely want to come out and you don’t want to miss it.