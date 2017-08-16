2017 State of Technology Conference in Fargo

FARGO, ND — Senator John Hoeven is hosting the 2017 State of Technology Conference in Fargo.

“When people talk about hot spots for technology, growth and development, innovation, new startups, we want them talking about Fargo”, Sen. Hoeven said.

The annual State of Technology Conference serves as a catalyst for new transformation and investment in North Dakota.

This year, Senator Hoeven is focusing on Fargo.

“Our goal is to make the Fargo metro area and the Red River Valley an absolute hub for technology entrepreneurship,” Sen. Hoeven said.

The Chamber of Commerce is highlighting breakthrough technologies and the local innovators who are creating them.

They are giving a lot of credit to North Dakota for their success.

“It’s a testament to our team. We think North Dakota is our strategic advantage,” said Justin Walsh, the co-founder and CTO of CoSchedule.

Governor Burgum said he is working on helping people find ways to utilize technology in the government.

“Technology changes government services because it has to change education,” Gov. Burgum said. “Of course it’s changing healthcare, but it’s also going to change corrections, it’s going to change DOT, it’s going to change how we think about water infrastructure.”

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Technology from Every Corner of the State’.

Senator Hoeven said it’s important for us to push our state’s industry to remain on the cutting edge.

“Fifty–nine companies have been through this conference,” said Gov. Burgum. “I think it is testimony of the depth of the technology sector that’s growing in North Dakota.”

The conference is focusing on successful startups from around the state and the people working to generate new tech jobs.

“A lot of things that people might think is mundane we can do better, faster and cheaper with technology and government services,” Gov. Burgum added.

The companies represented at the conference said they have all seen great success and are hoping to spread that potential to other young entrepreneurs.

Senator Hoeven said North Dakota is filled with great opportunities and successful mentors so becoming a national technology hub is possible.