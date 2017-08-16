Alexandria Police Still Searching for Missing Teen

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — The Alexandria Police Department is still asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 8.

Jasmine Block was last seen around 10:30 p.m. that night at her home on the 200 block of McKay Avenue.

She was first reported missing last Wednesday.

Block is described as 5’1″, 110 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing red and black pajama pants and an unknown top.

If you know where Jasmine is, contact the authorities.