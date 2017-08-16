Anti-Semitic Cult Leader Purchases Former School In Kulm, N.D.

In an interview with KFGO News, Maresh says that she fears her grandfather is preparing to re-establish his cult in the old Kulm High School.

FARGO (KFGO) – The daughter and son-in-law of Gordon Winrod, an anti-semitic cult leader from Missouri who kidnapped five grandchildren from their home near Edgeley, N.D. has purchased a former school in Kulm, N.D.

That’s according to Shannon Maresh, whose three brothers and two sisters were kidnapped and brainwashed by Winrod in the 1990’s.

“My biggest fear is that something horrific, like what happened to our family could happen to another family” Maresh said. “I just don’t want that to happen. I want the community to be aware of what is going on. They have a history of hatred, of kidnapping children.”

Maresh says the former school is owned by her aunt, Laura Leppert and Leppert’s husband, Samuel. She says the couple are still affiliated with Winrod’s cult.

Maresh calls Winrod a “predator” and says his followers are dangerous. She says as many as 100 people have expressed an interest in attending Winrod’s meetings in Kulm.

Winrod was released from a Missouri prison in 2012, after serving about 10 years of a 30-year sentence for kidnapping.